Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel Jan. 18. (Photo submitted)

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel Jan. 18. (Photo submitted)

Police investigate armed home invasion at Williams Lake’s Slumber Lodge motel

The tenant and suspects are well-known to police, say RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel in the lakecity early Tuesday morning (Jan. 18).

Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO for the Williams Lake detachment, said at 3:33 a.m. police received multiple reports of men armed with weapons trying to gain entry into a room in the Seventh Avenue motel. Police immediately attended, every room was checked and all tenants were accounted for; however, the suspects had fled the scene.

Police identified people they believe to be responsible, Byron said.

“While a motive is not yet clear, the occupants of the unit and the suspects are well-known to the police,” Byron said, noting reports that shots were fired were deemed unfounded, but evidence located at the scene indicated a firearm may have been involved.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWilliams Lake

Previous story
Suspect breaks into B.C. woman’s bedroom, demands money, apologizes
Next story
B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway reopening to all traffic Wednesday, caution advised

Just Posted

RCMP logo
Williams Lake RCMP seize loaded firearms, arrest two individuals tied to local gangs

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating an armed home invasion at the Slumber Lodge motel Jan. 18. (Photo submitted)
Police investigate armed home invasion at Williams Lake’s Slumber Lodge motel

A COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care home. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health reports second-highest number of COVID-19 cases over weekend in B.C.

The BC Conservation Officer Service is investigating the illegal harvesting of a cow and calf moose near Horsefly. (Dan Simmons photo)
B.C. COS investigating illegal cow, calf moose hunt east of Williams Lake