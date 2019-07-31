Police, fire, search and rescue, EHS respond to motor vehicle incident in Williams Lake

One person transported by ambulance

One person was transported by ambulance to Cariboo Memorial Hospital Wednesday after a truck went off road on Mackenzie Avenue South and landed on its side along the train tracks Wednesday afternoon, just before 2 p.m.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services, RCMP and members of the Williams Lake Fire Department all responded to the incident.

Three members with CCSAR’s auto-ex team safely removed the driver from the truck who was then transported by a stretcher to the ambulance.

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

Crews with the Williams Lake Fire Dept., Central Cariboo Search and Rescue along with the RCMP and CN employees attend the scene of a rollover Wednesday afternoon off Mackenzie Avenue South. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The Williams Lake RCMP, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services and the Williams Lake Fire Dept. on scene.

Most Read