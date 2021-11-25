Police, family appeal for help in finding vulnerable man, missing in West Kelowna

James Wood has been missing from a West Kelowna neighbourhood since Nov. 8 and his sister is appealing for help to bring him home safely. (RCMP handout)

Family is fearing for the safety of a missing and vulnerable 26-year-old West Kelowna man, who suffered ‘unimaginable’ harm by a predator the last time he went missing.

James Wood has been missing for 17 days after fleeing his home in only his pyjamas Nov. 8, says his sister, Aleesha Wood.

Aleesha, a Williams Lake resident, said her brother James suffers from mental illness and has been in an even more deteriorated mental state since his previous disappearance.

In August James returned home to their mom, his primary caregiver, after three days missing and reported he had suffered an assault. His sister said the details of the assault are too painful for her brother to share, however, he was taken to hospital for his injuries.

“I feel helpless and I’m outraged at the horrific realization of the types of predators that roam those streets preying on the mentally ill,” she said.

As a result of this experience, she said her brother will likely be more difficult to approach and with temperatures around zero, she is even more concerned for his well-being. She said James is unable to care for himself or respond normally, and his psychiatrist had described him as being in a ‘state of catatonia’ prior to this disappearance, which is why he had been under an issue to apprehend.

She said James’ misunderstanding of what the order meant for him is likely what caused her brother to flee, as he fears the police and mental institutions.

She wants people to be on the lookout for James between Kelowna and Williams Lake in case he tries to make his way to her in Williams Lake, noting he may appear disoriented and may be in need of medical assistance but will likely be reluctant to accept any help.

James went missing the afternoon of Nov. 8 from the 2000 block of Peters Road in West Kelowna.

RCMP has also appealed for the public’s help in finding James, who is described as a Caucasian male, 27 years old, five feet and eight inches or 173 cm tall, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing pyjama pants and a button-up t-shirt.

Aleesha was working at her job north of Williams Lake at Gibraltar Mine when she learned of her brother’s disappearance and made the appeal on social media in order to try and help get him home safely.

“It was hard juggling 14 hours and trying to keep messaging leads and tips, sadly that’s trickled to near nothing,” she told Black Press Media.

The devastating floods in the province have added to her concerns, as she worries he is going to be lost in the increased numbers of homeless people who have been relocated to Kamloops and Kelowna.

Aleesha believes her brother suffers from schizophrenia or some other serious mental illness needing medication. After struggling for years to get her brother diagnosed, she said her family felt like they were finally close to getting him into the care he needs with the current order, which would have allowed her brother to be taken to a care facility for observation and potential diagnosis and treatment.

Aleesha headed down to Kelowna on Nov. 24 to begin looking for her brother over the next four days while she is between shifts.

The Kelowna RCMP said the investigation is active and ongoing and they continue to receive daily reports and tips but James Wood remains missing.

READ MORE: Search continues for missing West Kelowna man



ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing personWilliams Lake