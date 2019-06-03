A Nanaimo RCMP search last Wednesday uncovered Kix Citton’s lost keys on her central Nanaimo property. (Photo submitted)

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Nanaimo RCMP happened to be doing police dog training at the exact time and place to be of great help to a local resident.

A search last Wednesday uncovered Kix Citton’s lost keys on her central Nanaimo property.

Police were training in the area that day and when they advised Citton of their activities there, she jokingly asked if they could find her keys, which she was pretty sure she had lost in her backyard.

“Searching for keys in [her] backyard is not an easy task as it consists of a variety of plants, shrubs, some weeds, thick and thorny rose bushes and a multitude of strawberry bushes,” noted an RCMP press release.

She had given up looking and already made trips to BCAA, her car dealership and a locksmith.

But after a 10-minute search, police dog Herc found the keys.

The press release noted that Citton was ecstatic to get her keys back.

“I can’t thank them enough for not only finding my keys but also for their dedication, their service and continued commitment to our community,” Citton said.

READ ALSO: Police dog work demonstrated to Nanaimo’s Block Watch captains

READ ALSO: Oceanside RCMP use police dog to collar suspect after Nanoose Bay vehicle theft

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP and police dog track suspect through wintry backcountry


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
It’s finally here! Bella Coola Valley celebrates arrival of Northern Sea Wolf

Just Posted

It’s finally here! Bella Coola Valley celebrates arrival of Northern Sea Wolf

BC Ferries hosted a jam-packed Open House to welcome the ship into service

PHOTO GALLERY: Provincial mine rescue competitors converge at Stampede Grounds

Teams were tested on three person first aid, surface mine rescue and underground mine rescue

Williams Lake planner promoted to City’s manager of planning and development

Hasib Nadvi has been working at the City for three years

Emergency communications in local tourism industry bolstered by $100K provincial grant

CCCTA has led the development of a tourism emergency framework

MOU signed to promote growth of tourism on Gold Rush Trail

The signing took place during the Tourism Week Proclamation in Victoria this past week.

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Northern Alberta residents start returning home after evacuation due to fires

The last recorded size of the Chuckegg Creek fire near High Level was about 2,800 square kilometres

Lac La Hache man injured in Shuswap motorcycle collision

Police say rider was in stable condition with injuries to his extremities

Killing, violence toward Indigenous women, girls ‘not a relic of our past’: Trudeau

The inquiry report uses the term genocide dozens of times

Escapee arrested in Shuswap after two years on the lam

Man with charges in Alberta, Ontario, Western provinces back in custody

Most Read