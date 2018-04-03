Williams Lake RCMP dog handler Cpl. Bentley Johannson with her police dog Grimm, as seen here during a Pink Shirt Day presentation at Marie Sharpe Elementary School, helped locate two missing teens in Williams Lake Thursday, March 29. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Police dog and handler locate missing teens near Williams Lake

Within two hours of becoming lost in the woods, two teenagers were located safely Thursday near Williams Lake

Use of a cell phone and a police dog resulted in the location of two teenagers lost and cold in the woods near Williams Lake the evening of Thursday, March 29.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said police received a call from one of the lost persons at around 4:15 p.m. saying he and a friend had tried to walk to Walmart from a residence on Dog Creek Road through the bush and that they were unprepared for the wet snow that was falling at the time.

“Our police dog services was activated, as well as Central Cariboo Search and Rescue (CCSAR),” Pelley told the Tribune. “A location was pinpointed using the individual’s cell phone and police dog services attended the location, and escorted the pair out of the bush to Gun-a-noot Trail where they were checked by B.C. Emergency Health Services.”

Pelley said it was about 6:30 p.m. when the pair were located.

