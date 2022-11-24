The Supreme Court of Canada says a Toronto-area police force did not entrap men in an operation aimed at buyers of sexual services from children. Supreme Court of Canada is shrouded in fog in Ottawa, on Friday, Nov 4, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Police did not entrap men in child sex cases, Supreme Court of Canada rules

Panel finds operation in Greater Toronto area was a legitimate inquiry

The Supreme Court of Canada says a Toronto-area police force did not entrap men in an operation aimed at buyers of sexual services from children.

The finding comes today in unanimous decisions in four appeals that arose from arrests and prosecutions in Project Raphael, a York Regional Police investigation that began in 2014.

As part of the probe, police placed fake classified ads in the escorts section of the website Backpage.

When someone responded, an undercover officer posing as the escort would disclose in an ensuing text chat that she was underage.

Individuals who continued the chat and arranged for sex were told to turn up at a hotel room, where police arrested and charged them.

In the rulings today, the Supreme Court says Project Raphael was a bona fide inquiry that did not amount to entrapment under the law.

Law and justicePolicesexual abuse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Premier Eby promises $230M in police funding for RCMP vacancies, new hires
Next story
Tŝilhqot’in Chief Joe Alphonse receives Honorary Doctor of Laws from UVic

Just Posted

Gord Chipman is taking on an ambitious new role, but has spent a lifetime immersed in the forests of the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Gord Chipman has deep roots in Cariboo forestry

Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Joe Alphonse received his Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) from the University of Victoria Nov. 10 for his leadership over many years which compelled respect for Indigenous law, title and jurisdiction in Canada. (Photo submitted)
Tŝilhqot’in Chief Joe Alphonse receives Honorary Doctor of Laws from UVic

BC Emergency Health Services are on the front lines of the overdose crisis in the Cariboo region. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo paramedics on the front lines of overdose epidemic

A city councillor is asking residents to weigh in, asking if they support a safe injection site in downtown Williams Lake. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Would you support a safe injection site in downtown Williams Lake?: city councillor creates poll

Pop-up banner image