Police confirm human remains discovered are possible abduction victim, Korkowski

The found remains discovered in a rural area of Quesnel on May 6, 2020 have been confirmed to be that of a man reported missing to the Quesnel RCMP.
Investigators from the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit, in partnership with the BC Coroners Service have now confirmed the remains are that of Louis Korkowski.
Korkowski was reported missing to the Quesnel RCMP after possibly being abducted on the evening of May 4, 2020. Criminality is suspected in his death and investigators continue to seek information related to the two vehicles and Louis’ whereabouts leading up to the discovery of his body. Particularly from May 4, 2020 at 7 p.m. to May 6, 2020.
Police are re-releasing the photos of Louis Korkowski, the green Ford Explorer and the grey Toyota Matrix to assist in the criminal investigation.
Louis is described as:
- male
- 5 ft 4 in (162 cm)
- 110 pounds (50 kg)
- Black short hair
- Brown eyes
- Last seen wearing black track pants with a white stripe, blue jacket and black Mulisha sweater
The Ford Explorer is further described as;
- 2003, Green in colour
- BC license plate KF087R
- Dent in the passenger door
- Roof rack
- Black tinted windows
- Grey five prong rims
- Chrome body trim
The Toyota Matrix is further described as;
- 2007, Grey
- Black paint and peeling damage to roof
- Sticker residue on the passenger side door
Both vehicles were last seen in the area of Sylvia’s Café, in the 5600-block of Nazko Highway, Quesnel just after 9:00 p.m. on May 4, 2020.
Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe of the BC RCMP North District MCU states, We strongly believe there are people who have information and have not already spoken to us. If you have information which can assist in finding the person responsible for Louis’ death, you are urged to call and speak to an investigator.”
If you have information related to Louis’ death or the two vehicles, please contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report information to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.bccrimestoppers.com/
