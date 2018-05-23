(Pixabay)

RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

North Vancouver RCMP are warning people to be careful after two kids passed out from carbon monoxide poisoning while boating over the May long weekend.

According to police, the two children were with their family in a 27-foot vessel with an inboard engine while boating down Indian Arm, a fjord east of the North Shore, on Monday.

READ MORE: Top 10 things you didn’t know about life-jackets

The family had been returning to a North Vancouver marina when the two children, aged seven and 10, went down to a cabin while three adults stayed up on the dec.

At about 9 p.m., a parent went down to check on the kids and found them “groggy and unresponsive,” after carbon monoxide leaked from the inboard engine into the cabin where the kids were resting.

The kids quickly regained consciousness once they were brought back up to the deck and were given oxygen by first responders when they got to the marina.

Both kids were taken to hospital but have since been released and are expected to make a full recovery.

“Thankfully, this incident did not end up more tragic than what it did,” said Cpl. Richard De Jong.

“This week is national Safe Boating Awareness Week and police are reminding all boaters to be safety minded while on the water, especially being aware of carbon monoxide poisoning.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

Just Posted

Chocolate lovers embrace CMHA celebration

CMHA Cariboo Chilcotin sees support from community for first-ever chocolate festival

Update: Union turns Mount Polley lockout into a strike

Mount Polley Mining Corporation’s labour agreement with United Steelworkers Local 1-2017 expired Dec. 31

Administrative changes on the way for SD27

School District 27 announced several new administrative appointments moving ahead

RCMP unit nets dozens of convictions in first year of operation

Insp. Pelley said the detachment’s number one priority is to reduce and prevent the impacts of violent crimes

Cariboo business supplies security UTVs for 44th G7 Summit

Spectra Power Sports (SPS) works with RCMP and CSIS

VIDEO: After the floods, comes the cleanup as Grand Forks rebuilds

Business owners in downtown wonder how long it will take for things to go back to normal

Police caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Both children were given oxygen and taken to hospital

Barkerville opens for the season

Highlights of Barkerville’s upcoming season include 150th Dominion Day and pack train re-creation

B.C. invests $115M to create 200 new nurse practitioner jobs

Health Minister says 780,000 B.C. residents don’t have a family doctor

Supreme Court rules social housing residents in B.C. deserve rights too

Tenants trying to stabilize their living situations should not face less legal rights than those paying market rates: Judge

Union calls on prime minister to step into ‘stalled’ Phoenix compensation talks

For more than two years, thousands of federal workers have been affected by Phoenix system

Judge: President Trump can’t block critics on Twitter

The judge had suggested that Trump mute rather than block some of his critics

NFL owners adopt new policy to address anthem protests

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the change was approved unanimously by owners

Unicyclist starts his cross-Canada trip in Vancouver

Taylor Stark started his journey May 7

Most Read