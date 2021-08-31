It is not known what caused police to block off the area near the Quesnel Seniors' Centre. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Update: Investigation continues as police tape blocks off downtown Quesnel parking lot

Not much is known about the incident

UPDATE: Noon

Dressed in white coveralls, investigators are taking a close look at a brown SUV with what appears to be bullet holes in the windshield in downtown Quesnel.

The parking lots of the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre and Quesnel Legion have been blocked off with yellow police tape. The driver’s side window of the SUV is smashed, with a shoe laying on the ground near the vehicle.

The SUV is covered by a tent and is surrounded by police cars which have remained in place since 6 a.m. this morning, including a unmarked police SUV.

Police are expected to release a statement regarding the incident sometime Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police have taped off a parking lot in Downtown Quesnel.

The space between the Quesnel Legion and the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre was blocked with yellow police tape in the morning of Aug. 31, with multiple police vehicles inside.

More to come

Investigators examine an SUV with what appear to be bullet holes in its windshield in the parking lot of the Quesnel Seniors' Centre. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
