Police asking for public’s help in locating stolen truck and trailer

100 Mile RCMP are asking for public’s help in locating a stolen trailer.

The unit was last seen heading toward Little Fort

100 Mile RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen white Ford F250 and trailer.

Police said the truck had been on blocks with flat tires the last time it was seen on Aug. 15. Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said it appears the vehicle was taken to 100 Mile House, specifically near the Bridge Lake North Road and Highway 24 turn off, where a witness saw a white Ford truck hauling a 5th wheel out of a property, which the witness believed was stolen from that area.

The witness followed the truck and took photos of a male driver and female passenger, but both were wearing masks. The vehicle was last seen headed toward Little Fort at a high rate of speed. The witness reported the incident to 100 Mile House RCMP and provided photos of the truck and trailer.

The owner of the 5th wheel attended shortly thereafter to 100 Mile House RCMP to report their 2007 Forest River 5th wheel trailer stolen from the 7700 block of Bridge Lake North Road. The trailer has several identifying marks placed by the manufacturer, including a large graphic on the front of the unit as well as a small one above the licence plate on the rear, which includes a white ladder.

Police are asking the public to keep their eyes open for the truck and trailer and report it to the RCMP as soon as possible.

“This is a classic case of what our local RCMP community motto has been: You know your neighbourhood – if it’s suspicious to you, it’s suspicious to us!” Nielsen said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to report your information anonymously. Refer to file 2021-3357.



kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House