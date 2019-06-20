Police asking assistance to locate missing Williams Lake man

Ryan Terrien was last seen on Monday, June 17, and could be in Kamloops

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance locating Ryan Terrien, last seen on Monday, June 17. Photo submitted

RCMP are asking the public’s assistance locating Ryan Terrien of Williams Lake, last seen on Monday, June 17.

“There is reason to believe that Ryan may be in the Kamloops area, however, it is not known where,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, NCO Media Relations North District.

Terrien, 23, is believed to be driving a 2005 Grey Ford Focus with BC licence plate EK0 88H.

Described as a Caucasian male, Terrien is six feet tall, weighing 179 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

“If you have any information about Ryan or where he might be, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


news@wltribune.com
