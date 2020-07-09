Prince George RCMP are asking the public for any dash cam videos or still photos of the Econo Lodge Wednesday morning, July 8. (RCMP submitted photo)

Police ask public for video footage, still images taken prior to Prince George fatal motel fire

Suspicious fire claimed the lives of three people

Prince George RCMP are appealing to anyone who may have video or still images within a two block radius of the Econo Lodge motel just prior to a fire that claimed the lives of three people Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020.

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who has images taken between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, said Cpl. Craig Douglass, communications NCO, media relations officer.

“Those that can assist are asked to contact the Prince George detachment at 250-561-3300. Dashcam video while driving by, cell phone images or security surveillance images, would be greatly appreciated,” Douglass noted.

Three people died in the blaze.

Read More: 3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel advised police Wednesday the cause of the fire appeared to be suspicious, however, the investigation into the cause is just beginning, noted Douglass. Police will be investigating all aspects of the blaze, including whether fire alarms were working at the time.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a parallel investigation to determine who died, and how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected deaths, Douglass added. Due to the privacy of the deceased, identity will not be provided.

Fire crews responded to the fire, in the 900 block of Victoria Street, just before 9 a.m. on Wednesday (July 8) where they found a portion of the motel on fire.

Specially trained RCMP fire investigators will be at the scene of the fatal motel fire for several days, noted Douglass.

If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

