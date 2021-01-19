Robert Dale Stanton of Clinton was last heard from on Jan. 9, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him. (Photo credit: RCMP)

Police ask for help in locating missing Clinton man

Robert Dale Stanton was last heard from on Jan. 9 and is believed to be in the Clinton/70 Mile area

The RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Clinton man.

Robert Dale Stanton — commonly known as Dale — was last heard from on Jan. 9, 2021. Police say that there is nothing to indicate foul play at this time, and that they believe he is either in Clinton or in the 70 Mile House area.

Police have followed up on several leads. Friends and family report that it is out of character for Stanton to be out of contact for so long, and police are worried about his health and well-being.

Stanton, 57, is described as a Caucasian male. He is 6’ 1”, weighs 271 pounds, and has grey hair and hazel eyes.

Stanton is believed to be traveling in his grey 2012 Ford F-150 pickup truck, which bears B.C. licence plates PN 7189.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dale Stanton, or his vehicle, is urged to contact their local police or Clinton RCMP (250-459-2221). If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


