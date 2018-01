The Scrub Ur Dubs laundromat on 10th Avenue North in Williams Lake was robbed early Friday evening. Photo submitted

The Williams Lake RCMP are asking for witnesses after a robbery occurred at the Scrub Ur Duds laundromat located in the 400 block 10th Avenue early on the evening of Friday, Jan. 5.

Anyone with information on the crime is encouraged to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.