PODCAST: What would you do as GM of the Vancouver Canucks?

John McKinley and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Black Press Media digital teamer and Vancouver Island Free Daily content editor John McKinley joins VIFD/PQB News editor Philip Wolf for our latest NHL Update.

Discussion includes possible moves for the Vancouver Canucks, surprise teams so far in the 2022-23 NHL season, top rookies, the winning culture for the Boston Bruins and more.

