Doug Langford of JDL Homes. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: The High Life: High Performance Homes

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, high performance homes.

What’s a high-performance home, and why does it matter to you? Doug Langford of JDL Homes looks behind the walls, enlightening listeners to the lifestyle benefits, costs, and energy savings.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and Rami Films.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

