Matt Senf of Sasen Homes. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Nailing It Down: Home Building Budgets

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

More than just an inspiration board, ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ features HAVAN’s homebuilding experts sharing behind-the-walls knowledge, in plain language, on design, build, and renovation industry best practices to help homeowners build it right, the first time.

On this edition of ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’, Matt Senf of Sasen Homes offers planning strategies to help you manage your home building budget.

Budget is not a scary word if you know how to nail down the details with your builder in advance.

Co-hosts Jennifer-Lee Gunson and Michael Freedman, offer engaging conversations and insight into HAVAN members, passionate about homeowners protecting one of life’s greatest investments – your home.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC and BC Hydro.

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Williams Lake man driving first-of-its-kind adaptive van in Canada
Next story
Parliamentary study says government should explain new extreme intoxication law

Just Posted

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
COLUMN: MLA’s Corner – Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson

A Salmon Arm player tries to get a shot on the Timberwolves' net during Saturday, Dec. 10 tournament play. The Timberwolves were holding their own in the game, and had so far won one and tied one in the tournament. (Ruth Lloyd photo Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake U18 Tier 2 Timberwolves take silver in home tournament

A child with the flu can have hallucinations, but be assured these episodes can be brief and don’t require treatment, says Dr. Kathryn MacKinlay, a Pediatrician in Vernon. (Interior Heath)
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: Vernon pediatrician

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139’s First Vice President Gordon Keener presents a cheque to Lieutenant Nathanial Hoeft with a cheque for $1,500.00 to assist with their Christmas Dinner. (Royal Canadian Legion photo) Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139’s First Vice President Gordon Keener presents a cheque to Lieutenant Nathanial Hoeft with a cheque for $1,500 to assist with their Christmas program. (Royal Canadian Legion photo)
Williams Lake’s local legion gives Salvation Army a helping hand