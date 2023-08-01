Join co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once. (HAVAN photo)

Join co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once. (HAVAN photo)

PODCAST: Connecting the outdoors to your indoor living space

TODAY IN BC: HAVAN’s podcast ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’

You will find “Measure Twice, Cut Once” podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Connecting the outdoors to indoor living space improves the livability of your home, naturally. Huckleberry Landscape Design shares outdoor strategies including solutions to mitigate heat islands, the health benefits of a dunk pool, and the ease and benefits of clover-blend grass.

Join co-hosts Mike and Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once as they get inspiration to help you design the best outdoor living spaces for your home.

‘There’s a phenomenon called a heat island. If you have an area with high or solid surfaces, the concrete’s going to radiate that heat longer. It’s a feedback cycle that just builds on itself. You can dramatically cool the area with a single tree, strategically placed, to provide shade and break up the space,’ said Victor Kulla.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

LISTEN: Meet the Burden Family and follow their real time reno

Black Press MediaBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Satellite imagery tracks logging of B.C. old-growth forests
Next story
Canada ‘strongly condemns’ Niger coup as others threaten sanctions, cut aid

Just Posted

Seven athletes from the Nuxalk Nation attended the NAIG this July to represent Bella Coola in all their glory. (Contributed to Black Press—by Sony Legault)
Nuxalk Nation athletes bring home 4 medals from North American Indigenous Games

Lesley Lloyd returns to Art Walk this year, showcasing her pottery creations. (Downtown Williams Lake BIA photo)
Downtown Williams Lake Art Walk returns

Caen Passeri golfed in the under 19 male category at the 2023 North American Indigenous Games in Halifax. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake golfer Caen Passeri completes rounds on East Coast

The Williams Lake Bighorns Minor Lacrosse Association is grateful for the community support during a very successful fundraising season. (Image submitted)
Williams Lake helps fundraise an unprecedented $10K for lacrosse