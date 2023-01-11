Jess Moskaluke. (Facebook photo)

PODCAST.: Canadian singer Jess Moskaluke reaches 100 million streams

TODAY IN B.C.: Singer had stops in B.C. on first national tour as headliner

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Today in B.C.’ host Peter McCully talks with singer Jess Moskaluke.

The Saskatchewan performer had stops in British Columbia on her recent national concert tour talked about the influence of Shania Twain, Terri Clark, LeAnn Rimes and Martina McBride.

“I grew up in the nineties where all those fantastic powerhouse women were very popular and successful, that’s what I grew up knowing country music as,” said Moskaluke.

“So that was right around the time where Shania had her international album, her pop album and her country album, all which featured the same songs. So that kind of led me to believe that country is more about the content of the song than it should be about the production.”

The 32-year-old singer talks about the album ‘Demos’, released during the pandemic, which she described as a peek behind the curtain into her songwriting process.

‘What we had done was done a deep dive into my catalog of songs that I had already written, and we hadn’t yet fully recorded for whatever reason,” she said. “So what we decided to do was to take those songs, revamp them from afar since we already had the demos and then show people what a demo of a song looks like the day that you write it versus the day that you were recording it.’

The podcast features the acoustic version of the single ‘Knockoff’, in which the singer’s manager appears in a ‘Jess Moskaluke Lookalike Contest’.

“I didn’t win, but I’m still happy in the end,” said Moskaluke.

While on tour Moskaluke was given an award for having 100 million streams of her digital catalog, and was asked how she felt about that.

‘I feel like I haven’t really had time to even fully digest what the magnitude of that really means,” she said.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Elizabeth May back as Green Party of Canada leader

LISTEN: B.C. dancing duo Funkanometry brings the funk to millions

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsBritish ColumbiaPodcastsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New snowblower contract approved for Williams Lake Regional Airport

Just Posted

The 1983 snowblower at the Williams Lake Regional Airport will hopefully be replaced in the near future, now that a proposal for new one has been accepted. (Photo submitted)
New snowblower contract approved for Williams Lake Regional Airport

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars competes for the first time ever at his community’s 1st annual Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow Sept. 9-11. The event honoured the lives lost at the nearby residential school, St. Joseph’s Mission. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
City of Williams Lake to nominate Williams Lake First Nation chief for BC reconciliation award

Family and friends are organizing a search for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner, reported missing Dec. 6, 2022. (RCMP submitted photo)
Press conference for missing Bella Coola man Carl Schooner Jr. at Williams Lake city hall Jan. 12

Work in progress concepts for the Ranger Reference Guide and the Cleric Reference Guide, written by John Brown and illustrated by Elisha Campbell. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile gamers create role-playing action board game