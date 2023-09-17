PODCAST: Authors Kennedy Stewart and Margot Fedoruk discuss new books

You will find ‘Today in B.C.’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart, YouTube and Google podcasts.

On this edition of ‘Today in BC’, host Peter McCully chats with two authors, Kennedy Stewart and Margot Fedoruk, on the fifth edition of the ‘Made in B.C. Book Club’.

In the first segment, Fedoruk, of Gabriola Island, talks about her memoir which has been shortlisted for Taste Canada’s Culinary Literary Award.

Through dark humour and quirky characters, Feroduk reflects on marriage, motherhood, isolation, food and family. Cooking Tips for Desperate Fishwives is a memoir infused with recipes, from the Eastern European fare of the author’s childhood to more adventurous coastal B.C. cuisine.

The very first line of the book catches readers attention: “The night I ran over Rick with my car.”

“It was quite the night,” said Fedoruk. “And it’s funny because I used to tell the story and that’s how a lot of my stories came about. I’d tell them to friends and laugh or cry or a little bit of both. And then eventually I’m realizing ‘that would be a great opening to my memoir.’”

There’s a recipe with the story for ‘Killer Lasagna’.

In the second segment McCully chats with Stewart, the former Mayor of Vancouver. In the book Decrim, he outlines how ending the war on drugs and recognizing the overdose crisis as a public health issue will help reduce stigma related to substance use, increase access to health services and decrease harms related to criminalization in British Columbia.

“What we’re doing isn’t working and what it’s doing is costing people’s lives,” said Stewart. “It is the number one killer of young people in British Columbia now, the largest killer of kids aged 10 to 18. We can’t keep our heads in the sand here. You should really listen to the health professionals and the police who have written lots of informed reports on this, and we have to move in the direction that I outlined in the book, decriminalization, safer supply and really treating it like a medical emergency that it is.”

