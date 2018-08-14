Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at a town hall in Nanaimo earlier this year. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

The prime minister is coming back to Vancouver Island, and this time he’s bringing his whole cabinet with him.

PM Justin Trudeau announced today, Aug. 14, that he will hold a cabinet retreat in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23.

According to a press release, the PM and ministers will be discussing economic growth and middle-class job creation.

“Discussions will focus on diversifying international trade, eliminating trade barriers between provinces and territories, and maintaining the integrity and security of Canada’s borders,” the press release reads.

No specific location was announced and the Prime Minister’s Office said that information isn’t yet finalized.

“I look forward to meeting with our new cabinet in beautiful Nanaimo, British Columbia,” Trudeau said in the press release. “Nanaimo is a gateway to Canada’s markets and a tourist destination known around the world. It is a perfect setting to discuss how we can promote Canadian exports, expand tourism, and diversify our trading partnerships, to continue making life better for people from Nanaimo to Corner Brook.”

RELATED: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

RELATED: Justin Trudeau welcomed at Cowichan’s forest discovery centre

RELATED: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stops in at Alberni Valley airport

RELATED: Pipeline opponents vocal at Justin Trudeau town hall in Nanaimo

Previous story
Smoky skies continue with a special air quality statement in effect
Next story
48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Just Posted

Beaulne appointed vice-principal of Lake City Secondary School

School District 27 has announced Kristina Beaulne has been appointed vice-principal of LCSS

Evacuation alert lifted for 57 properties in Houseman Road area

The Houseman wildfire is now considered being held and is 100 per cent contained

Smoky skies continue with a special air quality statement in effect

Williams Lake is back up to a very high risk

Evacuation order for 66 properties in Lang Lake and Murphy Lake area downgraded to alert

Evacuated residents may return to the area

SPCA relocates animals from Quesnel, Williams Lake due to evacuation alerts

50 animals from Quesnel and 60 from Williams Lake were transferred as a precaution

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Column: Mother orca’s display of grief sends powerful message

The grief of this orca mother may not be visible anymore, but we must not forget.

Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust

Delta police have secured 94 charges against seven people, including drug and firearm offences

Second measles scare this summer at YVR

An infected traveller flew out of Vancouver’s airport three times

Judge OKs Weinstein suit, cites casting couch’s history

Actress Kadian Noble can sue disgraced Hollywood mogul for violating sex trafficking laws

Employers to raise salaries 2.6% on average next year: report

Firm points to factors such possibility of more trade protectionism, rising interest rates

PM Trudeau and federal ministers to meet on Vancouver Island

Cabinet retreat will be held in Nanaimo from Aug. 21-23

B.C. school’s pledge to ban sex outside of heterosexual marriage now optional

Community convenant of Langley’s Trinity Western University has been centre of rights debate

48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Charges pending after two poachers arrested for salmon fishing at night

Most Read