‘Please drive with caution’: Williams Lake fire chief warns of extremely icy road conditions

Williams Lake Fire Department Chief Erick Peterson is advising motorists to stay off the roads

The Williams Lake Fire Department is advising motorists to drive with caution after attending a four-car accident in the Dog Creek Road area Sunday evening. (Tribune file photo)

Williams Lake Fire Department Chief Erick Peterson is advising motorists to stay off the roads Sunday night due to extremely icy conditions.

Sunday evening, emergency crews attended a four-car accident at the intersection of Shaw Road and Roberts Drive, which shut down Dog Creek Road at Roberts Drive. Peterson said there were no injuries, despite the crash.

The WLFD has received multiple calls due to extremely icy conditions following Sunday’s heavy snowfall during the afternoon and early evening.

Peterson said Dog Creek Road reopened shortly after 8:30 p.m., however, warned “it is a sheet of ice … please drive with caution.”

