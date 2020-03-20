The Williams Lake Stampede Association is suspending all facility rentals and keeping the Stampede Campground closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Plans for Williams Lake Stampede continue, campgrounds closed due to COVID-19

Directors will reassess situation in May

The 94th annual Williams Lake Stampede is still being planned for the end of June, for now, while the Stampede Association Campgrounds will remain closed for the time being to prevent the spread of COVID-19, announced the Williams Lake Stampede Association (WLSA) Board of Directors.

In a statement published Friday, March 20, the WLSA said it is committed to the recommendations and orders currently in effect from the federal and provincial governments, and the BC Health Authorities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the lakecity.

”We know we have a part to play in our community in keeping our friends and neighbours healthy, and we know we have another part to play when the time is safe for us to come together again,” stated the Board of Directors.

“The volunteers that manage and plan the annual Stampede rodeo are working hard to put all arrangements in place for our upcoming Stampede event in late June. The Board of Directors continues to move forward working with our valuable event sponsors, our contractors and suppliers, while being cognizant of the ever-changing situation. While our plans currently continue in a forward trajectory, the Board will reassess our rodeo event timing in late May, making a decision that we can share with the public at that time.”

In the meantime the WLSA said it will not be offering any facility rentals until restrictions on social gatherings have been lifted or loosened, to ensure they are complying with current bans against large social gatherings. The Stampede Association Campground, meanwhile, will remain closed until the policy of social distancing is no longer required.


CoronavirusRodeoWilliams Lake

