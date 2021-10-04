Planning underway for Williams Lake Halloween fireworks show

City council is expected to approve the 42nd annual event during its Oct. 5 council meeting

Williams Lake City Council is expected to give their approval this week for the 42nd annual Halloween Fireworks Show and Bonfire to be held on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:15 p.m. at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

The fireworks show is on the agenda of the regular Tuesday evening (Oct. 5) council meeting and, according to the report provided to the council, it will look a little different than 2020.

Last year the event was adapted to meet COVID-19 safety guidelines, with the public not allowed to enter the Stampede Grounds to view the display. Last year there was also no bonfire or concession.

If council gives their approval, this year the bonfire and concession will be back with up to 100 people able to pick up tickets on a first come, first serve basis at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex prior to the event.

The bonfire will be lit at 7:15 p.m. at the Stampede Grounds, and the fireworks will start at 7:45 p.m.

The fireworks are a collaborative event, with many hands making the Halloween evening a safe community activity.

The RCMP’s local community policing volunteers assist with the managing of the security and traffic. Tolko Industries donates the firewood, and the Lions Club provides hot dogs and hot chocolate by donation. The Williams Lake Fire Department sets up the fireworks show and extinguishes the bonfire. Municipal services sets up the bonfire for the start of the evening and community services organizes the groups and activities during the evening.

“The Halloween fireworks show has always been an event that promotes positive community health. The event is a safe venue for families, youth, and groups to enjoy a spectacular visual event following trick or treat activities,” notes the report. “The fireworks aim to assist crime prevention in the community and surrounding areas by drawing people together in one place and providing a focal point for positive engagement. Many spectators view the fireworks from the Stampede stands and others enjoy the show from the hillsides around the site and local parking areas.”

The Halloween Fireworks is budgeted from the CMRC operating budgetat a total cost of $6,500.

The Williams Lake Tribune will air the fireworks show live on its Facebook page.

