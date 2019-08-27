Telus will be upgrading equipment in the Likely area Wednesday, Aug. 28, causing a cell phone and landline outage for local exchange numbers beginning with 790. File image

Planned telephone upgrade will cause outage in Likely area Wednesday: Telus

Estimated outage is an hour sometime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

A planned cell phone and landline outage is planned for the Likely Area on Wednesday, Aug. 28 for numbers with an area code of 250 and local exchange of 790.

While the outage is estimated by Telus to last one hour, it will take place some time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., the Cariboo Regional District noted in a press release issued Tuesday.

The outage is due to an upgrade of telecom equipment by Telus.

A list of impact details provided by Telus:

– Local calling within the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Inbound and outbound local calling to and from the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Inbound and outbound long distance calling to and from the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Dialing “911” (Emergency service) from a landline within the area of the isolation will be unavailable

– Dialing the local exchange 10 digit # for Emergency services from a landline will be unavailable.

– Dialing from a landline to a cellular and dialing from a cellular to landline will be unavailable.

– TELUS Mobility cellular-to-cellular calling within the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– TELUS Mobility cellular-to-cellular calling to and from the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Dialing “911” from a TELUS Mobility cellular within the area of the isolation will be unavailable.

– Dialing the local exchange 10 digit # for emergency services from a TELUS Mobility cellular will be unavailable.

– There may be some local exchange numbers, including emergency numbers that are call forwarded to another exchange and those numbers may not be available.

Customers requiring further details on this advisory are asked to please email TELUS National Change Management at Releases@TELUS.com. Every effort will be made to respond to your request in a timely manner. TELUS National Change Management – 1-800-516-3777 / 07:00-16:00 MT / Monday – Friday.

If a problem with your service(s) is found upon completion of this work activity, please report it to the TELUS Trouble Reporting Centre at 1-800-706-1745 and quote the TELUS RELEASE ADVISORY #.


