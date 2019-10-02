Planned phone outage for Likely area Thursday, Oct. 3

For the second time in as many months a phone outage is planned for the Likely area.
Telus has planned an outage for cell phone and landline phone numbers starting with 790 on Thursday, Oct. 3 and said calling 9-1-1 may not be available.
The outage is estimated to last for 60 minutes between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
A Cariboo Regional District in a bulletin about the outage said Telus will be upgrading telecom equipment in the Likely area and will take every effort to minimize the service interruption.
Customers requiring further details on this advisory are asked to please e-mail TELUS National Change Management at Releases@TELUS.com.
If customers experience any problems with service upon completion of the upgrade, they are asked to please report it to the TELUS Trouble Reporting Centre at 1-800-706-1745 and quote the Telus release advisory # 1770984.
On Aug. 28 there was a similar planned outage.
news@wltribune.com
