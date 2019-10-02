Cell phone and landline service in the Likely Area for numbers beginning with 790 will be interrupted Thursday, Oct. 3 due to a Telus upgrade in the area. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Planned phone outage for Likely area Thursday, Oct. 3

Telus will be upgrading equipment between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

For the second time in as many months a phone outage is planned for the Likely area.

Telus has planned an outage for cell phone and landline phone numbers starting with 790 on Thursday, Oct. 3 and said calling 9-1-1 may not be available.

The outage is estimated to last for 60 minutes between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

A Cariboo Regional District in a bulletin about the outage said Telus will be upgrading telecom equipment in the Likely area and will take every effort to minimize the service interruption.

Customers requiring further details on this advisory are asked to please e-mail TELUS National Change Management at Releases@TELUS.com.

If customers experience any problems with service upon completion of the upgrade, they are asked to please report it to the TELUS Trouble Reporting Centre at 1-800-706-1745 and quote the Telus release advisory # 1770984.

On Aug. 28 there was a similar planned outage.

Read more: Planned telephone upgrade will cause outage in Likely area Wednesday: Telus


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest
Next story
UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Just Posted

Planned phone outage for Likely area Thursday, Oct. 3

Telus will be upgrading equipment between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Atlantic Power gets new 10-year energy purchase agreement with BC Hydro

The company had been operating on a short-term contract

2017 Gustafsen wildfire was caused by firearm use, FOI documents confirm

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

HAPHAZARD HISTORY: Murder at the Bullion City

Bullion City was the name given to the mining camp which supported operations at the Bullion Pit.

SLIDESHOW: Orange Shirt Day: Hundreds gather at Boitanio Park in spirit of reconciliation

Phyllis Webstad shared her story with the students, reading from her latest book

VIDEO: Hong Kong police slammed as ‘trigger-happy’ after teen shot

More than 2,000 people crowded into an open-air stadium near Tsang’s school in protest

‘It’s never too early’: B.C. women urged to speak to their doctors about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

UBC investigating reports of women being drugged at fraternities

Tweet from professor about students being drugged went viral

Drivers’ working conditions, wheelchair access top concerns ahead of ride-hailing in B.C.

Research Co. poll found a number of concerns by B.C. residents don’t line up with regulator’s decisions

Stolen gold-plated golf clubs recovered in Lower Mainland arrest

Valued at $20,000, stolen from Pitt Meadows

VIDEO: New-look Vancouver Canucks confident heading into season opener

Wednesday will see the Canucks kick off their season in Edmonton

B.C. senior’s $368 ticket for cellphone in cupholder sparks debate

Woman had both hands on the wheel and was not using her phone

Four federal-party leaders gird for French-language debate tonight

The Liberals and Conservatives remain locked in a fight for first place

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

Most Read