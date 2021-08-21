Planned ignitions successful on the northwest flank of Flat Lake Fire

Mop up operations are ongoing as BC Wildfire crews work to contain the wildfire

Thanks to favourable conditions Friday’s planned ignition on the northwestern flank of the Flat Lake Fire has been successful, according to wildfire officals.

This was done at the northeast corner of Dog Creek and 1100 roads on Aug. 20 to contain the Flat Lake Fire, now estimated to be at 73,700 hectares. BC Wildfire information officer Jessica Mack said the ignitions were very successful in removing potential fuel for the fire, should the winds shift.

“(This was the) final push of planned ignitions in the area,” Mack said. “That planned ignition did a really good job of cleaning up unburnt fuel between the fire perimeter and where our control lines are.”

At this time Mack said they have no more planned ignitions for the northwest flank. The successful ignition followed additional controlled burns on the fire’s western flank from Aug. 18-19. Mack said that BC Wildfire crews are currently mopping up those zones and conducting danger tree assessment and felling as necessary.

Mack said an additional planned ignition is being considered, if conditions remain favourable, to the northwest of Gustafsen Lake. This would remove unburnt fuel between the fire perimeter and the BC Wildfire Service’s control lines, including roads and machine guards.

Mop up operations and hot spot extinguishing is also taking place north of Moose Valley Park, around Holden Lake and along Moose Valley Road. Firefighters are working behind heavy equipment operators who have widened the 1100 and Helena Lake North FSR roads. Heavy equipment operators are continuing to use direct attack methods on the fire’s northeastern perimeter near Valentine Lake to establish a fuel-free guard and hose lines for the firefighters.

The Flat Lake Fire is still considered out of control.



