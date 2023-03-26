People are silhouetted against the sky at dusk as they watch the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Edgerton, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

People are silhouetted against the sky at dusk as they watch the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Edgerton, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Planets on parade: 5 will be lined up in night sky this week

Display will be best seen on Tuesday after sunset

Keep an eye to the sky this week for a chance to see a planetary hangout.

Five planets — Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Uranus and Mars — will line up near the moon.

WHERE AND WHEN CAN YOU SEE THEM?

The best day to catch the whole group is Tuesday. You’ll want to look to the western horizon right after sunset, said NASA astronomer Bill Cooke.

The planets will stretch from the horizon line to around halfway up the night sky. But don’t be late: Mercury and Jupiter will quickly dip below the horizon around half an hour after sunset.

The five-planet spread can be seen from anywhere on Earth, as long as you have clear skies and a view of the west.

“That’s the beauty of these planetary alignments. It doesn’t take much,” Cooke said.

DO I NEED BINOCULARS?

Maybe. Jupiter, Venus and Mars will all be pretty easy to see since they shine brightly, Cooke said. Venus will be one of the brightest things in the sky, and Mars will be hanging out near the moon with a reddish glow. Mercury and Uranus could be trickier to spot, since they will be dimmer. You’ll probably need to grab a pair of binoculars.

If you’re a “planet collector,” it’s a rare chance to spot Uranus, which usually isn’t visible, Cooke said. Look out for its green glow just above Venus.

DOES THIS HAPPEN OFTEN?

Different numbers and groups of planets line up in the sky from time to time. There was a five-planet lineup last summer and there’s another one in June, with a slightly different makeup.

This kind of alignment happens when the planets’ orbits line them up on one side of the sun from Earth’s perspective, Cooke said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Maddie Burakoff, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Space

Previous story
Millennials dominate insolvencies as credit card, student loan, CERB tax debts add up
Next story
B.C. to provide 330 new homes for people living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

The emergency room entrance at the 100 Mile District General Hospital. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Small town charm key to repeat visits by locums in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Impact of ranching industry on range environment

The Northstars Hockey Academy 2022/23 U15 Male Hockey Team: Kaelen Swanson, back, from left, Riley Lettington, Blake Miller, James Michel, Carter Krueger, Colton Gerrior, Daniel Skalicky (AP), Rhys Marchand, Chaz Lucas, Andrew Lindsay, and Headcoach/owner Tyrel Lucas. Jaxson Dikur, front from left, Marcus Domhof, Daxton Endicott, Asher Lucas, Linden Pinette, Dawson Rowse, Blake Lambe, Dawson Knackstedt, and Kacey Huffman. (Leslie Rowse photo)
Cariboo U15 hockey team Northstars Hockey Academy stops short in semi-finals

Are self-help books really that helpful? (Photo by Kim Kimberlin)
Are self-help books really that helpful?

Pop-up banner image