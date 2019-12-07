Dina Kennedy and Dawn Butt of the Salvation Army (centre from left) accept a donation of $5,000 from Bryan Reid Sr. (from left), Sam Petersen, Brad Grant and Martin Kalin of Pioneer Log Homes recently to go toward the food bank. (Photo submitted)

Pioneer Log Homes gives back to Salvation Army food bank

Company donates $5,000

Christmas will be a little brighter for some local families thanks to a $5,000 donation to the Salvation Army Food Bank from Pioneer Log Homes of B.C.

“It’s from all of us at Pioneer,” said company founder, Bryan Reid Sr. of the donation.

Reid said he hopes the money will help put a little more food on the table and gifts under the tree for those in need.

“At this time of year we all get concerned about folks in the community, especially about kids. The kids need something for Christmas,” Reid said, noting he is worried how the mine closure and mill curtailments are impacting families.

“I am concerned about our backyard and what’s happening with the mills and mine. We have been blessed, so why not pass some of those blessings on.”

Read More: Pioneer Log Homes stars in HGTV Timber Kings

Reid, who was raised by a single mother and has empathy for those in need, encouraged other local businesses and individuals who have done well this year to consider passing their good fortune along.

“Folks who can, need to share a little, especially this year.”

Next week, the Pioneer Complex on Hodgson Road will be up for sale at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers unreserved auction in Alberta.

The 13-acre property, which includes the 40,000 square-foot complex, is owned by Bryan Reid Sr., and his brothers David and André Chevigny.

Reid said the time has come to “simplify life a little” which is why the family is letting the property, which was formerly the location of Thompson Rivers University, go.

The sale will happen on Dec. 13 and be will available to watch live.

