Pioneer Complex fire ‘may have been intentionally set,’ says Williams Lake RCMP

RCMP are asking for information regarding a fire believed to be arson at the Pioneer Complex on Sunday, Nov. 8 2020, at 3:19 a.m.
“Evidence at the scene has led investigators to believe that the fire may have been intentionally set,” said Insp Jeff Pelley, OIC Williams Lake RCMP Monday.
“This could have ended much worse and we are hoping the public can help in the investigation.”
Pelley noted police were called to the scene in the 300 Block of Hodgson Road and arrived shortly after the fire department, where it was discovered that two logging trucks and the building were completely engulfed in flames.
A third logging truck had several windows smashed out of it, he added.
One full time resident at the Pioneer Complex Building and Conference Centre, a 90-year-old woman, was evacuated unharmed, he added.
Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.
Act of arson
Pioneer complex lit 🔥 on fire Sunday morning
Unbelievable
U rats we’re looking for you
Posted by Scott Nelson on Sunday, November 8, 2020
