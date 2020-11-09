Pioneer Complex fire ‘may have been intentionally set,’ says Williams Lake RCMP

A view of the inside of Pioneer Complex where a fire damaged the main office area of the building Sunday, Nov. 8. (Scott Nelson photo) One of two logging trucks destroyed by fire at Pioneer Complex on Sunday, Nov. 8. (Scott Nelson photo) Williams Lake RCMP and Fire Department are investigating a fire at the Pioneer Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) A fire investigator and member of the Williams Lake Fire Dept. prepare to enter the Pioneer Complex Sunday, Nov. 8. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

RCMP are asking for information regarding a fire believed to be arson at the Pioneer Complex on Sunday, Nov. 8 2020, at 3:19 a.m.

“Evidence at the scene has led investigators to believe that the fire may have been intentionally set,” said Insp Jeff Pelley, OIC Williams Lake RCMP Monday.

“This could have ended much worse and we are hoping the public can help in the investigation.”

Pelley noted police were called to the scene in the 300 Block of Hodgson Road and arrived shortly after the fire department, where it was discovered that two logging trucks and the building were completely engulfed in flames.

A third logging truck had several windows smashed out of it, he added.

One full time resident at the Pioneer Complex Building and Conference Centre, a 90-year-old woman, was evacuated unharmed, he added.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Act of arson

Pioneer complex lit 🔥 on fire Sunday morning

Unbelievable U rats we’re looking for you Posted by Scott Nelson on Sunday, November 8, 2020



news@wltribune.com

