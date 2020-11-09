Pioneer Complex fire ‘may have been intentionally set,’ says Williams Lake RCMP

A view of the inside of Pioneer Complex where a fire damaged the main office area of the building Sunday, Nov. 8. (Scott Nelson photo)A view of the inside of Pioneer Complex where a fire damaged the main office area of the building Sunday, Nov. 8. (Scott Nelson photo)
One of two logging trucks destroyed by fire at Pioneer Complex on Sunday, Nov. 8. (Scott Nelson photo)One of two logging trucks destroyed by fire at Pioneer Complex on Sunday, Nov. 8. (Scott Nelson photo)
Williams Lake RCMP and Fire Department are investigating a fire at the Pioneer Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Williams Lake RCMP and Fire Department are investigating a fire at the Pioneer Complex. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
A fire investigator and member of the Williams Lake Fire Dept. prepare to enter the Pioneer Complex Sunday, Nov. 8. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)A fire investigator and member of the Williams Lake Fire Dept. prepare to enter the Pioneer Complex Sunday, Nov. 8. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

RCMP are asking for information regarding a fire believed to be arson at the Pioneer Complex on Sunday, Nov. 8 2020, at 3:19 a.m.

“Evidence at the scene has led investigators to believe that the fire may have been intentionally set,” said Insp Jeff Pelley, OIC Williams Lake RCMP Monday.

“This could have ended much worse and we are hoping the public can help in the investigation.”

Pelley noted police were called to the scene in the 300 Block of Hodgson Road and arrived shortly after the fire department, where it was discovered that two logging trucks and the building were completely engulfed in flames.

A third logging truck had several windows smashed out of it, he added.

One full time resident at the Pioneer Complex Building and Conference Centre, a 90-year-old woman, was evacuated unharmed, he added.

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Read more: Early morning fire at Pioneer Complex in Williams Lake under investigation

Act of arson
Pioneer complex lit 🔥 on fire Sunday morning
Unbelievable

U rats we’re looking for you

Posted by Scott Nelson on Sunday, November 8, 2020


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fireWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau pledges $1.75B to boost high-speed internet in remote communities
Next story
Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 53 additional cases of COVID-19

The total number of cases in the region is now at 898

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars will be the keynote speaker at Indigenous Opportunities 2020: Charting a Path Forward hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on Nov. 19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)
Williams Lake First Nation chief set to talk business at Greater Vancouver Board of Trade

Chief Willie Sellars is the keynote speaker at the Indigenous Opportunities 2020 virtual event

Adam Laboucan, pictured being escorted outside court in B.C. on June 18, 1999, was 17 when he was handed an indeterminate prison sentence for sexually assaulting a three-month-old boy in Quesnel. Laboucan now identifies as female and has changed her name to Tara Desousa. (Ross Mitchell/Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel dangerous offender denied parole; to be reviewed in a year

Tara Desousa, then named Adam Laboucan, was 15 years old when she assaulted an infant in Quesnel

A view of the inside of Pioneer Complex where a fire damaged the main office area of the building Sunday, Nov. 8. (Scott Nelson photo)
Pioneer Complex fire ‘may have been intentionally set,’ says Williams Lake RCMP

Insp. Jeff Pelley asks public for information on Sunday, Nov. 8 fire

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Motorists in Williams Lake should slow down, drive with caution due to icy roads: RCMP

Mounties warn drivers to exercise extra caution while driving Monday

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases still running high in southwestern B.C.

Another 998 new cases since Saturday, five more deaths

Aisha Strange lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. Strange can no longer walk, talk or eat and is often in pain as a result of her injuries. (GoFundMe) Aisha Strange, 20, lives with severe brain damage and other injuries after she was struck at an intersection by impaired driver Drake Reynes. (GoFundMe)
Man vows to never drive impaired again after hit-and-run severely injures B.C. woman

Aisha Strange, then 20, was struck while stopped at an intersection on her scooter

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Tara Bowie, and her best friend Heddie. Photo Facebook 2020.
Former Black Press journalist, killed in crash, was living her dream

Tara Bowie was on sabbatical from the news industry, and enjoying life

Laurie Rix makes a large donation to BC Cancer.
B.C. woman makes record donation to breast cancer research

Through the Rix Family Foundation, Laurie Rix, donated $5 M to BC Cancer

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Interior Health Logo
Interior Health launches online lab booking

The health authority has expanded lab options to support COVID-19 safety measures

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan releases his election platform, Vancouver, Oct. 6, 2020. (B.C. NDP photo)
Extra COVID-19 enforcement coming for B.C. business, Horgan says

New consultation for schools as COVID-19 cases rise

Paramedic Will Rogers donates his pandemic pay to the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau Nov. 5. Rogers is challenging other front-line workers to donate their pandemic pay as well. (Photo: Submitted)
Paramedic donates pandemic pay to B.C. charity, challenges others to do same

Will Rogers gifts $2,000 each to Surrey Food Bank and Surrey Christmas Bureau

Most Read