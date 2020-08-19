Stewart and Dease Lake RCMP are responding to an Aug. 18 helicopter crash near the Eskay Creek Mine. (Google Maps)

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

A pilot is dead after a helicopter crash near a mining site in rural northern B.C.

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. confirmed to The Terrace Standard that the pilot was killed in a crash on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and that the helicopter was destroyed. The company said that the pilot – who has not been identified – was in the area supporting a mine exploration drill project at Eskay Creek Mine.

The mine is roughly 250 kilometers north of Stewart.

Those details have not been confirmed by police. RCMP said in a news release that they will release further information as it becomes available. At this time, the weather conditions or events that may have led to the crash are unknown.

ALSO READ: Remains of B.C. native and armed forces member, involved in helicopter crash near Greece, identified

@BenBogstie
ben.bogstie@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups
Next story
UPDATE: One home lost as Okanagan blaze grows to 1,400 hectares in size

Just Posted

Hot real estate market hits Williams Lake

The average home price has gone from $292,000 in 2018 to $347,000 in 2020

B.C. First Nations head to the polls amid pandemic

Elections moving forward in many communities despite coronavirus

‘This is a catastrophic situation’: First Nations leaders close salmon fishery in Tsilhqot’in

A sonar population assessment on Aug. 12 at the Farwell Bridge counted just 16 sockeye

HOMETOWN: Delay powers way to third at BC Provincials

As for provincials, Delay said it was his best meet to date.

Williams Lake and 100 Mile House secondary schools going to quarter semesters due to COVID-19

Older students will also be required to wear face masks on buses

B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases near 800

A further 2,452 people are under active public health monitoring due to possible exposures

B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

B.C. Teachers’ Federation says class sizes are too large to allow for distancing

‘Real jobs, real recovery’ needed after COVID-19, resource industries say

Report seeks changes to Indian Act for Indigenous participation

Pilot dead after helicopter crash at mine in northern B.C., company confirms

Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. said pilot believed to be killed in the crash

Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Work on the Lynden fence began Tuesday and continued into Wednesday

West Kelowna Walmart employee planning strike over pandemic pay, wage inequality

‘How do they want to force people to wear masks but they don’t want to pay us hazard pay?’

New B.C. political party ‘further left than the NDP, greener than the Greens’

Skeena and Bulkley Valley EcoSocialist Party organizer Edward Quinlan explains the party’s philosophy

Doctors brace for viral overload between cold and flu season and COVID-19

COVID-19 testing centres could be overloaded this winter as symptoms can be similar between the three illnesses

Better Business Bureau issues warnings over billing for weight loss app Noom

Bureau warned customers to read terms carefully when they sign up for a free trial, especially for health and wellness apps.

Most Read