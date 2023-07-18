BC Wildfire Service crews continue to attack the Young Creek wildfire near Bella Coola as seen here July 17. (BCWS photo)

Pilot car-led traffic resumes on Bella Coola Hill Tuesday, July 18

The pilot car will operate between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Highway 20 between the avalanche gates at Firvale and Heckman Pass will be open with pilot car detours Tuesday, July 18 between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The highway has been closed since Sunday evening due to the Young Creek wildfire.

DriveBC said the piloted detours will run in alternating directions every hour.

It will depart eastbound leaving Courbould Drive avalanche gates at 10 a.m. and westbound leaving the avalanche gates at Beeftrail FSR at 11 a.m. for example.

The highway is closed overnight and may close without warning.

An update from the Coastal Fire Centre Tuesday, July 18 notes the fire is estimated to be 2,518 hectares.

Crews are working to establish contingency guards with a priority of minimizing impacts to Highway 20 and changes in fire behaviour or operational needs may impact the highway openings.

DriveBC notes it will do its next update on Highway 20 at 9 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Environment Canada indicates there are showers in the forecast for the Bella Coola area Tuesday, July 18 with highs of 22 C.

It is expected to be a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and Thursday with highs of 26 C.

As of July 17 the Bella Coola area has received 18.1 mm of precipitation, compared to 52.8 mm by that point in July 2022.

