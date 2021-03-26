This Nov. 7, 2013, photo provided by the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project shows an unidentified worker burning a pile of collected undergrowth in the Deschutes National Forest in central Oregon. (Alexandra Steinmetz/Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project via AP)

This Nov. 7, 2013, photo provided by the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project shows an unidentified worker burning a pile of collected undergrowth in the Deschutes National Forest in central Oregon. (Alexandra Steinmetz/Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project via AP)

Piles of woody debris from Plateau wildfire to be burned near Nazko

Burns to reduce wildfire risks and prepare for upcoming tree planting season

Smoke may be visible near Nazko and surrounding areas as piles of woody debris are periodically burned between March 26, 2021 and October 31, 2021.

The piles of debris located about 15 kilometres southwest of Nazko near Fishpot and Coglistiko Lakes were created when dead trees from the 2017 Plateau Fire were cut down to prepare for planting.

Read More: 10 ways to protect your property from wildfire

BC Wildfire Service personnel will assist with controlling and monitoring the burning which will only be conducted when weather, site and venting conditions are suitable.

Sparked by lightning, the Plateau Fire was the largest fire recorded in B.C. history covering more than 521,000 hectares.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said several piles will remain in place to enhance wildlife habitat by providing cover for martens, fishers and other animals.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bcwildfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Gun-control group urges MPs to vote against ‘unsalvageable’ Liberal firearms bill
Next story
First Nations leaders seek removal of roadblocks in B.C.’s driver’s licensing system

Just Posted

Williams Lake Stampede Association has announced the cancellation of this year’s Stampede due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
2021 Williams Lake Stampede cancelled for second year in a row

“We’d hoped the health restrictions would have lightened up, but they haven’t,” said WLSA president

Search and rescue teams looked into the night Thursday, March 26 for a missing boy near Hixon. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Large search effort continues for missing boy, 13, north of Quesnel

Efforts are concentrated in Hixon area and involve multiple SAR teams

This Nov. 7, 2013, photo provided by the Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project shows an unidentified worker burning a pile of collected undergrowth in the Deschutes National Forest in central Oregon. (Alexandra Steinmetz/Deschutes Collaborative Forest Project via AP)
Piles of woody debris from Plateau wildfire to be burned near Nazko

Burns to reduce wildfire risks and prepare for upcoming tree planting season

Therisa Capoose, 65, receives her COVID-19 moderna vaccine from public health nurse Kendra Taylor at the Williams Lake Health Clinic on Wednesday, March 24. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Horsefly to get more COVID-19 clinic dates, IH confirms

Residents trying to book Thursday, March 25 were told it was all booked

Three Skiers weave back and forth along a hill at Troll Ski Resort in February. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Easter Sunday marks end of downhill skiing season in Quesnel

Troll Ski Resort said their final day will be Sunday, April 4

SpaceX space junk burning in night’s sky on March 25, 2021. (screenshot of u/ArcMaster video/Reddit)
VIDEO: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket debris spotted burning in night’s sky

Hundreds took to social media showing videos and photos of Elon Musk’s space project

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman looks on during an event in Vancouver. British Columbia has set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for most sectors in the provincial economy, including the oil and gas industry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. is 1st in Canada to set emissions targets for industries, communities

Sets 33-38% emission reduction target for oil and gas, up to 32% for transportation and 38-43% for industry

Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare held a press conference Friday (March 26) with various stakeholders, including North Island and North Coast MLAs and executive director of Coastal First Nations, Christine Smith-Martin.
Province spending $55M to bring high-speed internet to more of B.C.’s coast

Announced Friday, Connected Coast project is expected to connect 139 communities – 48 being rural and Indigenous

Grand Forks’ Lenora “Jo” Belazs holds up a box thought to contain the ashes of “Koko,” left at the Boundary Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Wednesday, March 24. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
‘Missing Koko?’: Kootenay thrift shop looking to return pet’s ashes after bizarre donation

‘Is someone missing Koko?’ the Grand Forks’ store asked in a Facebook post earlier this week

Kettle Valley Rail Trail winds through the Okanagan and Similkameen on railbed left from B.C.’s historical silver-mining boom. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. forest job program gets COVID-19 aid, expands to coast

Short-term work on trails, bridges, forest firebreaks

MLA for Surrey-Newton Harry Bains looks on during a provincial election campaign stop in Surrey, B.C., Monday, May 6, 2013. British Columbia’s labour minister says he’s concerned about the recent number of work site deaths and has contacted the head of the province’s workplace safety agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
B.C. labour minister concerned over recent workplace deaths

Harry Bains says he’s reached out to the chair of WorkSafeBC

Teck file photo.
Teck fined $60M for contaminating B.C. rivers

Teck contaminated Elk Valley rivers nearly a decade ago

CMA president-elect Dr. Alika Lafontaine, the Alberta-based inventor of the Safespace app that allows people to report experiences of racism within B.C.’s health-care sector. (Canadian Medical Association)
New app a ‘safe space’ for Indigenous people to report racism in B.C. health care

Data collected from anonymous reports will help identify hotspots in the province, drive solutions for change

Most Read