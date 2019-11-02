The Hanceville-Riske Creek fire, seen at Riske Creek in 2017. Black Press Media file photo

Pile burns scheduled near Alexis Creek, Riske Creek to reduce wildfire risk

Burning operations may begin as early as Monday, Nov. 4

Piles of woody debris will be burned along the perimeter of the 2017 Hanceville wildfire site to help reduce wildfire risks in the region.

Piles will be burned near the communities of Alexis Creek and Riske Creek, and in surrounding areas. Burning operations may begin as early as Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, and continue periodically through December.

Read More: Plateau wildfire largest in B.C. history, Hanceville-Riske Creek third largest

The piles were created during the rehabilitation of fireguards that were constructed during the 2017 wildfire season. A fireguard is an area around the perimeter of a wildfire that is cleared of trees and other vegetation to help slow the fire’s spread. Due to the large size of the Hanceville wildfire, which burned more than 240,000 hectares, about 800 piles were created along the fire’s perimeter. The average size of these piles is about four metres high and four metres wide.

These controlled burns will be conducted by staff from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. Burning will occur only on days when site and weather conditions are favourable and will allow smoke to dissipate.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca

