PHOTOS: Vancouver celebrates Pride

Justin Trudeau, and hundreds of thousands of others celebrated inclusivity at the city’s pride parade

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out for the annual Pride Parade in Vancouver on Sunday.

In amongst them was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will go from the crowds at Davie Village to a Liberal party event in Delta.

