PHOTOS: Slide debris continues to move toward Dog Creek Road

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is responsible for maintaining the area

A slide area on Dog Creek Road up from Highway 20 continues to be releasing debris onto the roadway.

The City’s director of planning and development Hasib Nadvi confirmed the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is responsible for maintaining the area.

A ministry spokesperson said the Tribune could expect a response by Thursday or Friday of this week regarding more information surrounding any plans to deal with the problem.

Nadvi confirmed that Golder Associates conducted a study of the entire city boundary in 2006 that went on to form the City’s natural hazard areas in the official community plan.

McElhanney conducted a River Valley Escarpment geotechnical study in January 2020 and multiple consultants assessed geotechnical risks and hazards during the spring flooding.


