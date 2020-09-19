PHOTOS: Overnight storm damages Dog Creek Road at Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation

Dog Creek was one of the areas hit by a storm early Saturday morning, Sept. 19, 2020. (Phyllis Rosette photo)
Residents clear rocks carried onto the main road in the community of Dog Creek by rain. (Phyllis Rosette photo)
A powerful storm overnight has left Dog Creek Road in need of repairs. (Phyllis Rosette photo)

Daylight Saturday has revealed some of the damage left behind from a dramatic lightning and rain storm overnight in the Cariboo Sept. 19, 2020.

In the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation community of Dog Creek, large rocks and trenches from heavy rain are along on the main road.

Phyllis Rosette shared some of her photos with the Tribune of residents clearing portions of the road taken Saturday morning.

Power was impacted, however, has since been restored to the area.

READ MORE: Lightning storm knocks out power overnight to thousands in Williams Lake area

Storm

