PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters clash with police in airport mayhem

Protesters continue their sit-in rally at the airport in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Flight operations resumed at the airport Wednesday morning after two days of disruptions marked by outbursts of violence highlighting the hardening positions of pro-democracy protesters and the authorities in the Chinese city that’s a major international travel hub. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Protester use an umbrellas to block surveillance cameras during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Prominent human rights activists and Chinese political dissidents warned Tuesday about the potential for a brutal crackdown on protesters in Hong Kong. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Vincent Yu
Policemen arrest a protester during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Riot police clashed with pro-democracy protesters at Hong Kong’s airport late Tuesday night, a chaotic end to a second day of demonstrations that caused mass flight cancellations at the Chinese city’s busy transport hub. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Police move out from the Shum Shui Po police station to confront protesters in Hong Kong on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling for a peaceful solution to the unrest in Hong Kong amid fears China could use force to quell pro-democracy protests.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Protesters detain a man, who protesters claimed was a Chinese undercover agent during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.The federal government is warning Canadians about travelling to Hong Kong amid massive protests and the Chinese military amassing on the border.The travel advisory went up around 9:30 ET this morning telling Canadians to “exercise a high degree of caution in Hong Kong due to ongoing large-scale demonstrations.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP, Vincent Yu
Travelers wait at the airport departure hall in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Flights resumed at Hong Kong’s airport Wednesday morning after two days of disruptions marked by outbursts of violence highlighting the hardening positions of pro-democracy protesters and the authorities in the Chinese city that’s a major international travel hub. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Policemen arrest a protester during a clash at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. The federal government is warning Canadians about travelling to Hong Kong amid massive protests and the Chinese military amassing on the border. The travel advisory went up around 9:30 ET this morning telling Canadians to “exercise a high degree of caution in Hong Kong due to ongoing large-scale demonstrations.”THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Vincent Yu
Protesters use luggage trolleys to block the walkway to the departure gates during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Protesters severely crippled operations at Hong Kong’s international airport for a second day Tuesday, forcing authorities to cancel all remaining flights out of the city after demonstrators took over the terminals as part of their push for democratic reforms.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

Flights have resumed after a second night of chaotic protests at the Hong Kong International Airport.

The demonstration, which turned violent this week, has impacted an estimated 300 flights, as thousands of people continue into Wednesday protesting against a bill that would allow people suspected of crimes in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China and be put on trial.

The bill is currently suspended, but protesters want it fully withdrawn. China has a 99.9 per cent conviction rate.

READ MORE: Canadians warned to be cautious about travelling to Hong Kong amid unrest

Videos of Tuesday’s protests show people throwing objects at police officers. In one viral video an officer holding a protester down is swarmed by demonstrators who take his baton out of his hand and corner him near a window.

Other social media posts show hundreds of people crowded in the airport yelling as others climb onto signage.

More than 600 people have been arrested, according to The Canadian Press.

It’s unclear if protesters will return to the airport, but some flights have resumed while security remains tight.

Canadians have been advised to take precautions if travelling to the area.

“Our government is very aware that there are 300,000 Canadians in Hong Kong,” Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland told a news conference Wednesday in Toronto.

“This is a turbulent moment in the world…. I would urge all Canadians, if you live in Hong Kong, if you are travelling there, if you have relatives who are there or are travelling there, to look at our travel advice.”

Any Canadians in Hong Kong can contact the Canadian consulate if they need help.

With files from The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Detained ISIS supporter may be released in Enderby, B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Just Posted

Tickets for first Williams Lake Beerfest on sale now

The Williams Lake Indian Band is preparing to send the hot and sunny days off in style

Pinnacle’s $30 million expansion project gets nod from Williams Lake council

Residents air concerns about the plant’s location, noise and emissions

Links probable between homicide, missing persons investigation in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide

Lots of laughs had at WLST’s Improv workshop

This summer the Williams Lake Studio Theatre’s summer workshops have been a hit thus far

Sheriff shortage delays court appearance of man accused of attempted murder near Williams Lake

Jayson Gilbert remains in custody in relation to Rudy Johnson bridge incident

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

U.S. couple donates $10,000 to Terrace search team to thank them for late son’s recovery

The body of Warren Sill, 26, was found 80 kilometres east of Terrace in 2012

Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest

NDP government’s reviewer ‘biased, exceeding mandate’

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Cause of death unknown in Langley teen’s suspected overdose at skate park: father

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Detained ISIS supporter may be released in Enderby, B.C.

Former refugee Othman Ayad Hamdan may be released to Enderby while awaiting deportation

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Most Read