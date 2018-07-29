PHOTOS: Blood moon rising

Despite hazy skies in Williams Lake due to wildfires currently burning in North America and abroad, reader Michael White managed these stunning images of Friday’s lunar eclipse.

The eclipse lasted almost two hours and was the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century.

White said he setup his camera equipment at the Cariboo Central Seventh Day Adventist Church on Woodland Drive.

“After I captured the sunset I drove away to Highway 20 going to Westridge so I could look over if the moon showed up,” White said.

READ MORE: It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

“It was kind of smokey at the time because of the wildfires but I managed to take the moon from my Nikon D500 with my Tamron 150-600mm (lens).”

White said the photo of the blood moon rising over trees and the hilltop was captured at around 8:38 p.m. on July 27. He said he used a shutter speed of 1/80 of a second with a f-stop of 6.3 at 600mm.

As for the moon with the blur effect, White said he was just having some fun playing around.

“I just played around with my exposure and moved the camera around or zoomed in and zoomed out,” he said.



sports@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter