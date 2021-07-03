PHOTOS: B.C. wildfires as seen from space

This satellite image provided by European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 data (processed by Spacetec) shows a wildfire burning 40 km (about 25 miles) northeast of Pink Mountain in British Columbia. (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 data via AP)This satellite image provided by European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 data (processed by Spacetec) shows a wildfire burning 40 km (about 25 miles) northeast of Pink Mountain in British Columbia. (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 data via AP)
Lytton on July 2, 2021. (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery)Lytton on July 2, 2021. (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-2 imagery)

Wildfires across B.C. are being detected by satellite images from space.

Copernicus Sentinel-2 captured a wildfire burning 40 kilometres northeast of Pink Mountain in northern B.C. on Friday.

The European Union’s Copernicus program builds on a constellation of satellites that makes a huge number of daily observations – taking advantage of a global network of thousands of land, air and marine-based sensors to create the most detailed pictures of Earth.

ALSO READ: Invermere hit with flash-flooding, hail as southern B.C. burns

Currently, an estimated 80,787 hectares of land has been burned by wildfires in B.C. since April, much of which has sparked in the last week.

There have been 611 wildfires in the province, 176 of which are active.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021News and Weather

Previous story
RV park near Chilliwack offers free camping for Lytton wildfire evacuees

Just Posted

Smoky highways along the Highway 24 corridor. (Angie Mindus photo - Black Press Media)
Firefighters continue to battle blazes across Cariboo

Joan Boates (from left), Ken Hopkins, Denny Reid, Bob Leckie, Williams Lake Mayor Herb Gardner and Gil McCall celebrate the official opening of CKWL in 1964. (Public domain photo)
HAPHAZARD HISTORY: The early days of Cariboo Radio

Lori Sellars is the executive director at Three Corners Health Society. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
’Remembering Our Wholeness,’: Three Corners Health Services Society launches new series

Firefighters assess a fire over Watch Lake Road Wednesday evening. Another fire has been reported further north as of Friday evening. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wildfires pop up north of Watch Lake and near Canim Lake General Store