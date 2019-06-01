Aerial images show devastation caused by Friday’s house fire near Williams Lake

Family made it out safely

A home on Fox Mountain was completely destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department and Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly to the call for help at 4 p.m. Friday, May 31 but there was little they could do to save the home, which was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

Read More: UPDATE: Firefighters working to extinguish fully involved structure fire

Aerial images provided to the Tribune with the consent of the family, shows the complete devastation of the fire.

The house located on Hilltop Road was home to a family with four young children.

Everyone made it out of the home safely.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Just Posted

Aerial images show devastation caused by Friday’s house fire near Williams Lake

Family made it out safely

RC Cotton Path tender awarded

MH King Excavating was the successful bid in the amount of $56,077.50

Williams Lake and IUOE Local 882-B ratify new five-year collective agreement

It will go into effect on July 1, 2019

Chilcotin Road students take a step back in time with interpretive museum program

“It has been a pleasure to offer Indigenous programming in partnership with Cecilia DeRose.”

Boxers ready to bring the heat for June 15 fight night in lakecity

The event is riding on the success of last year’s sellout at the Cariboo Memorial Complex

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

B.C. minimum wage hits $13.85/hr today

Minimum wage will reach $15.20 by 2021, NDP say

Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Last year saw 2,115 fires and 1.35 million hectares burned

Top Raptors Game 1 ticket went for almost $24,000, StubHub says

So far, the top price for Sunday’s Game 2 is a mere $10,000

Newborn southern resident killer whale spotted in B.C. waters

Southern resident killer whales are endangered, numbering just 75

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

RCMP arrest three in Victoria caught carving swastika into concrete

Witness reported suspects to police

Most Read