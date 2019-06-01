Aerial images show devastation caused by Friday’s house fire near Williams Lake

A home on Fox Mountain was completely destroyed by fire Friday afternoon.

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department and Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department responded quickly to the call for help at 4 p.m. Friday, May 31 but there was little they could do to save the home, which was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

Aerial images provided to the Tribune with the consent of the family, shows the complete devastation of the fire.

The house located on Hilltop Road was home to a family with four young children.

Everyone made it out of the home safely.

