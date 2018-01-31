PHOTO: Super Blood Moon over Williams Lake

This morning’s Super Blue Blood Moon was visible from Williams Lake as captured by local photographer Michael White.
White told the Tribune he took the photograph at around 5:13 a.m.
It is crisp at -8C in the lakecity this morning.
Clear skies made Tuesday’s Super Blue Blood Moon a sight to see
This morning’s Super Blue Blood Moon was visible from Williams Lake as captured by local photographer Michael White.
White told the Tribune he took the photograph at around 5:13 a.m.
It is crisp at -8C in the lakecity this morning.
Clear skies made Tuesday’s Super Blue Blood Moon a sight to see
Former chief surprised her private prosecution has been stayed
Suspect alleged to have struck truck before backing into police vehicle trying to flee
Temperatures expected to hover around freezing today in the Cariboo Chilcotin
Tolko Industries awaiting decision on request
In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week
Trump to Congress: Talks about fixing trade deals, not about scrapping them
Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years
“I wish you not to think about anything which has recently accompanied your preparation for these Olympics,” said Putin
For the first time, Manitoba played a full game and didn’t hit double digits
This may be the only time you will ever see this combination
First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946
Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour
Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.
Former chief surprised her private prosecution has been stayed
Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder
Scott McFarlane charged after allegedly sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl
Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour
Kamloops police are securing an area where they have found three explosive devices in two months
This may be the only time you will ever see this combination
A student at a Penticton middle school had Tide PODS confiscated