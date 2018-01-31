The Super Blue Blood Moon over Williams Lake. Michael White photo

PHOTO: Super Blood Moon over Williams Lake

Clear skies made Tuesday’s Super Blue Blood Moon a sight to see

This morning’s Super Blue Blood Moon was visible from Williams Lake as captured by local photographer Michael White.

White told the Tribune he took the photograph at around 5:13 a.m.

It is crisp at -8C in the lakecity this morning.

Trump's first State of the Union address
U.S. gymnastics doctor faces another sentence, victims return to court

