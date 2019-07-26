Manitoba RCMP, along with other police forces from across the country, are in Gillam, Man., on July 26, 2019 where they continue their hunt for wanted fugitives Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky, both from Port Alberni, in connection to three killings in northern B.C. (Manitoba RCMP/Twitter)

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

A photo circulating online of a man that looks strikingly similar to B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod is not the alleged killer, Manitoba RCMP have confirmed.

The photo, which is a screenshot of a Snapchat sent sometime Thursday, has spread rapidly across social media. It shows a young man holding a copy of the Winnipeg Sun with large images of suspected killers McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

The two Port Alberni men are wanted in connection to the killing of Vancouver’s Leonard Dyck, whose body was found at a Highway 37 pullout near Dease Lake on July 19, and in connection to the July 15 shooting deaths of tourist couple Chynna Deese and Lucas Fowler along the Alaska Highway in northern B.C.

However, the circulating photo – although bearing an uncanny resemblance to McLeod, is someone else.

“We can confirm that the current photo circulating online of a man posing with the front page of yesterday’s paper IS NOT one of our suspects,” Manitoba RCMP said in a tweet on Friday morning.

“Our officers are working diligently to find these suspects and we will release updates as soon as we have concrete, confirmed information to share. We understand many people are experiencing fear and uncertainty over this incident but spreading online rumours doesn’t help.”

A nationwide manhunt is underway for McLeod and Schmegelsky. Investigators believe the pair have been in the remote area of northern Manitoba since Monday, based on reports of two confirmed sightings as well as the discovery of a burned-out SUV driven by the pair.

READ MORE: B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

READ MORE: Port Alberni murder suspect not a neo-Nazi, is more fascinated by Russia, dad says

Dozens of police officers from across the country continue to scour through thick bush and swampy conditions surrounding Gillam, Man. Police said Thursday that they had received 80 tips in 48 hours.

Police have warned that the two fugitives may be armed and are considered dangerous. If they are spotted, police are urging the public to not approach them and call 911 immediately.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises
Next story
Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Just Posted

Pulling Together brings police departments and First Nations communities on board

Synthia Paul witnesses positive dialogue on both sides while canoeing the Powell River

Feldinger, Canada’s Women’s Under 20 Rugby play England next at Tri Nations Cup

The Canadians won 24-7 against the U.S. Wednesday

New Soul 2 Sole Trail Race will raise money for new McLeese Lake fire hall

The event will take place Sept. 15 and will include a 5K hike, 11K hike/walk, 11K run and 16K run

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: Dave Dickson dedicated community worker and volunteer

Dave Dickson plans to retire at the end of 2019, something most… Continue reading

Crews making headway with road repairs to flood-damaged areas in the Chilcotin

Travellers are reminded to check DriveBC.ca

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

VIDEO: Black Press Media presents its Miss BC 2019 documentary

The 17th annual pageant was held June 29-July 1 in Fort Langley

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Supreme Court of Canada says military’s no-juries justice system constitutional

Court upholds the established system of military justice

Vancouver Island woman hopes for one more dance with late fiancé

Woman seeks 2011 footage of ‘Careless Whisper’ performance in underground Saanich parking lot

Mapping of Canadian coasts showing where climate change to hit hardest this century

The expectation of rising sea levels has already been documented this year

Most Read