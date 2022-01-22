PHOTO: RCMP response to incident in Williams Lake

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the matter is under investigation

There was a heavy police presence on Carson Avenue in Williams Lake Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO for the Williams Lake detachment, confirmed police were responding to an incident at 605 Carson Drive.

Byron remained tight-lipped about any details for now, however, did note the matter is under investigation and that police will provide an update at a later time.

Several police, including what appeared to be members of an RCMP Emergency Response Team, and police vehicles could be seen at Ninth Avenue and McKinnon Street just after noon on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, where they appeared to be wrapping up their work.

We will update this breaking story as we get more details.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake