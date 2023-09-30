PHOTO GALLERY: Williams Lake students embrace truth, reconciliation

Kindergarten students from Little Chiefs Daycare sing a song for Williams Lake students at the Stampede Grounds Thursday, Sept. 28. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Harmony Smith, Meghan Sellars and Taya Wycotte take in Orange Shirt Day activities at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Thursday, Sept. 28. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Patrick Lulua and Xeni Gwet’in Chief Roger William attend Truth and Reconciliation events for students at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Sept. 28. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Hundreds of students from School District 27 walk and bused to the Stampede Grounds Thursday, Sept. 28 for Orange Shirt Day events. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Secwépemc Health Caucus provided lunch for Williams Lake students taking part in a Truth and Reconciliation event at the Stampede Grounds Thursday, Sept. 28. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The Secwépemc Health Caucus provided lunch for Williams Lake students taking part in a Truth and Reconciliation event at the Stampede Grounds Thursday, Sept. 28. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Williams Lake students had the opportunity to take part in activities as well as listen to traditional singing and speeches as part of the 10th anniversary of Orange Shirt Day in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Buses transported hundreds of students to the Stampede Grounds Sept. 28 for events to acknowledge the 10th anniversary of Orange Shirt Day. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Truth and reconciliation were the focus of events at the Stampede Grounds for students Sept. 28 (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Ernie Archie, Loretta Weingart and Wilfred P. Johnson share a moment at the sacred fire at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds during events to acknowledge the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Sept. 28. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Students sing traditional songs as Orange Shirt Day founder Phyllis Webstad looks on Thursday, Sept 28 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Secwépemc and Tsilhqot’in First Nation leaders attend Truth and Reconciliation events Thursday, Sept 28 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds for students. Pictured above Chief Roger William sings a traditional song after sharing with students that attended St Joseph’s Mission as a child. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sharing of culture was part of Truth and Reconciliation events Thursday, Sept 28 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Little Chiefs Daycare students sing to Williams Lake students Thursday, Sept 28 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Little Chiefs Daycare students sing to Williams Lake students Thursday, Sept 28 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Students attend Orange Shirt Day and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation events Thursday, Sept 28 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Milah Sellars, Chief Willie Sellars listen as Williams Lake First Nation elder Virginia Gilbert says a prayer Thursday, Sept 28 at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A sea of orange filled the grandstands at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Thursday, Sept. 28 as students gathered to be a part of the 10th anniversary of Orange Shirt Day and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in the lakecity.

School District 27 bused in elementary students, while students from Columneetza and Williams Lake campuses walked to the grounds where leaders shared their experiences around residential schools, and their hopes for healing and moving forward.

Students cheered and welcomed speakers, who were clearly moved by the large show of support.

“I see a sea of orange and it just fills my heart that people know what happened across Canada,” said traditional Secwépemc knowledge keeper and event MC, Mike Retasket.

“We are all here to stay and we can all take this healing journey together.”

Indigenous leaders such as Chief Willie Sellars and Chief Roger William also spoke to the hundreds of students in attendance, offering their thoughts on truth and reconciliation. Behind the grandstands students were able to participate in tie-dying, face painting and crafts and were also given pizza, fruit and a drink courtesy of the Secwépemc Health Caucus.

Truth and reconciliation event took place over the course of a week in Williams Lake to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Orange Shirt Day.

