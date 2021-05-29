PHOTO GALLERY: Williams Lake Fire Department wraps up provincial training for the year

Firefighters prepare to do a mock scenario during wildfire interface training held in Williams Lake on Sunday, May 9. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)Firefighters prepare to do a mock scenario during wildfire interface training held in Williams Lake on Sunday, May 9. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) recently completed some wildfire urban interface training alongside members from departments across the region.

On Sunday, May 9, 40 firefighters from Quesnel, Miocene and 150 Mile House along with Williams Lake, took part in mock scenarios in various neighbourhoods.

“Prior to the day everyone completed a nine-hour theory course online,” said WLFD chief Erick Peterson.

Members met at the Stampede Grounds to simulate being deployed to a staging area and then sent to different locations to practice defending a neighbourhood, preparing a neighbourhood by using fire hoses to spray trees and grass, or alerting residents that a wildfire is approaching.

The course was led by a fire chief from Penticton, two deputy chiefs from Kelowna and a representative from the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Peterson said the course fits with the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) structural protection program.

On the following weekend WLFD did another course with the BCWS using its own structural protection unit. This time the WLFD was joined by some Tsilhqot’in National Government rangers and Raven Crew who are stationed at Alexis Creek.

news@wltribune.com
