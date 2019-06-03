PHOTO GALLERY: Provincial mine rescue competitors converge at Stampede Grounds

Videos and photos by Patrick Davies

Miners from across B.C. put their rescue skills to the test Saturday in Williams Lake during the 2019 Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition.

The event, which took place all over the Stampede Grounds, saw teams stage life-like scenarios such as treating injured individuals who went over an embankment in a vehicle to dealing with fires.

The competition has been held annually since the 1950s to bring together mine rescue teams from across B.C. to test their emergency response and rescue abilities in either surface or underground competitions in a one-day event open to the public.

Many area residents watched the competition take place Saturday from a safe distance. Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department were also on hand at the event.

On Thursday, the 2019 North Central South Mine Rescue Competition took place at the WLFD’s fire hall. Top finishers at that event went on to the provincials.

All mines in the province are required to have emergency response capabilities under the Health, Safety and Reclamation Code for Mines in B.C.

Read More: Mine rescue competition live in Williams Lake

Teams were tested for their knowledge of the Western Canada Mine Rescue Manual in three main categories: three person first aid, surface mine rescue and underground mine rescue.

Mine rescue has existed in B.C. to assist in mine emergencies since 1909.

Under the Health, Safety and Reclamation Code for Mines in British Columbia, all mines are required to provide emergency response capabilities.

Williams Lake city council committed $10,000 in the City’s budget toward hosting the competition.

Winners of Saturday’s provincials are now invited to compete in the Western Region Mine Rescue Competition, hosted biennially by the City of Fernie, B.C. Sept. 5 to 7.

— With files from Monica Lamb-Yorski, Black Press Media.

