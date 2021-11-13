PHOTO GALLERY: Battling the West Fraser Log Yard fire

The fire was first detected by West Fraser workers around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) As embers flew into the air, different sections of the log yard also caught on fire. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) Attempts from the Fire Department to contain the fire to one pile of logs proved fruitless. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) Just one section of logs burning was enough to send flames hundreds of feet into the air. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) Not only were firefighters battling the flames, but wind gusts of 50 km/h. Water from their hoses was quickly blown away, as were embers from the fire, which spread to the embankment to the west of the log yard. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) Shaun Schwartz drags hoses into position. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) A wall of flame didn’t deter Brian Menzies (right) from talking strategy. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) A firefighter sprays down grassy area to prevent flames from spreading. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) Brian Menzies wasn’t spraying at the fire, but instead looking to wet the grass around the blaze, to prevent it from spreading. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) Even from hundreds of feet away, the heat was intense. Brian Menzies looks to get hoses into position. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) The log yard is located just to the east of the Quesnel Cemetery, and sent embers and smoke billowing into the cemetery and beyond. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) As night falls, firefighters work to contain the blaze. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) After the sun had set, thousands of logs were burning. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer) By Nov. 10, the fire had died down a little. It would continue to burn until the evening of Nov. 11. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

CASSIDY DANKOCHIK

Observer Reporter

Fire Departments from around Quesnel helped contain the blaze, which burned for more than 48 hours.

