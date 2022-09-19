Phones down in Horsefly area after truck hits lines

Land lines are down in the Horsefly area after a dump truck tore down the lines. (File photo) (File photo)

Lines supplying internet and phone service to residents in the Horsefly area were damaged Monday evening (Sept. 19) after a dump truck travelling on Horsefly Road tore down wires.

According to residents in the area, the incident occurred in the community near the local gas station. The force of the moving vehicle hitting the wires caused the truck to tip onto its side.

Power remains on in the area, however, some communications are down, including phone service.

BC Hydro and Telus are on scene.

The Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department is advising residents to go directly to the gas station for help in the case of an emergency as workers there have a satellite phone and can call for help.

Those who still have internet service via satellite can use wifi-calling.

No word at this time how long it will take to repair the damage.

