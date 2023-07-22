By dialing 2-1-1 people can be connected to services in 240 different languages and dialects. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Phone service connects British Columbians with services via 2-1-1

Have you ever wondered how to access government or support services but not known who to contact in your local area?

For emergencies, you know to call 9-1-1, for non-emergency health-related questions, you know you can call 8-1-1, but did you know for other important questions on how to access services, you can call 2-1-1?

The service operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to offer free, anonymous assistance in finding local resources.

They can give you local contacts for mental health, homelessness, addictions, counselling, victim services, legal advice, transportation, housing, disabilities and more.

Amazingly, the service is also offered in over 240 languages and dialects.

For more information on 2-1-1 and how it might help you, you can go to bc.211.ca.

ruth.lloyd@wltribune.com
